Google billionaire Sergey Brin’s floating palace comes with shocking details

Yacht Empire
Sergey Brin’s $450 million Dragonfly is not just a yacht but a floating billionaire playground. Stretching 466 feet, the vessel has entered an elite league of megayachts, becoming the largest privately owned yacht in America and surpassing even Jeff Bezos’ famous Koru. (Images : instagram/thebillionairesclub)
Russian Origins
Before reaching Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Dragonfly had a surprising past. The megayacht reportedly began as Project Alibaba for Russian billionaire Leonid Mikhelson, but its journey changed after sanctions reshaped its ownership story.
Floating Palace
Dragonfly transforms ocean travel into a luxury resort experience with features rarely seen on private vessels. From glass-bottom pools and jacuzzis to a cinema, spa, gym and games room, the yacht is designed more like a five-star island than a ship.
Billionaire Scale
At around ₹4,300 crore, Dragonfly’s price tag places it among the world’s most expensive private vessels. The yacht’s cost exceeds the annual economic output of some smaller nations, showing the extreme scale of modern billionaire luxury.
Ocean Mansion
Spread across four decks, Dragonfly can host up to 24 guests inside 12 cabins while carrying a full crew. With private office spaces, beauty facilities and entertainment zones, it allows owners to live, work and relax while sailing worldwide.
Electric Giant
Despite its massive size, Dragonfly uses advanced diesel-electric hybrid technology that allows it to operate on electric power alone. The 466-foot yacht combines futuristic engineering with luxury, reaching speeds of up to 24 knots.
Hidden Dragonfly
The name Dragonfly carries another surprise in Brin’s yacht history. Before this massive megayacht, the billionaire owned a smaller 240-foot vessel with the same name, which has now entered the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag.