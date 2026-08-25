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Norton breaks superbike rules: Manx R wins rare global design honour

Norton breaks superbike rules: Manx R wins rare global design honour

Norton Manx R wins Bronze at the 2026 IDEA Awards, becoming the first production combustion-engined sports motorcycle to earn the honour with its bold, minimalist superbike design.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026, 6:30 AM IST
Design rebellion
1/5

Design rebellion

Norton’s Manx R has picked up Bronze at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards, but the bigger story lies in what it refused to become. Instead of piling on winglets, sharp creases and racing graphics, Norton stripped its flagship superbike back to cleaner surfaces and exposed mechanical drama.

Petrol first
2/5

Petrol first

The Manx R has carved out an unusual place in IDEA history. According to Norton, it is the first production combustion-engined sports motorcycle to receive the award and the first combustion-engined motorcycle recognised since 2015—a striking achievement as recent design attention has increasingly shifted towards electric mobility.

(Images : nortonmotorcycles)

Less wins
3/5

Less wins

Modern superbikes often scream for attention, but Norton deliberately turned down the visual volume. Design chief Simon Skinner says every surface, exposed component and detail had to “earn its place”, creating a muscular machine that attempts to look dramatic without becoming cluttered or excessively complicated.

V4 muscle
4/5

V4 muscle

The minimalist design does not mean Norton has gone light on hardware. The Manx R combines an all-new V4 powertrain with semi-active suspension, Brembo brakes, advanced rider-assistance technology and a large 8-inch TFT touchscreen, wrapping serious superbike engineering inside its unusually restrained bodywork.

Norton reborn
5/5

Norton reborn

Built in Solihull under TVS Motor Company ownership, the Manx R is more than another Norton superbike—it is the flagship of the British marque’s wider “Resurgence” strategy. US sales are scheduled to begin in October 2026, but one important detail remains under wraps: the price.

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