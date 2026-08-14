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Not a passenger bullet train: How China’s experimental maglev vehicle reached 800kmph and stopped in eight seconds

Not a passenger bullet train: How China’s experimental maglev vehicle reached 800kmph and stopped in eight seconds

China’s East Lake Laboratory accelerated a 1.1-tonne maglev test vehicle to 800kmph in 5.3 seconds on a one-kilometre track. It was an experimental platform, not a passenger train.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 7:25 AM IST
The achievement was announced in December 2025
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China’s Hubei East Lake Laboratory announced on December 26, 2025, that its experimental maglev platform had accelerated a 1.1-tonne model vehicle to 800kmph in 5.3 seconds. It should not be described as a newly achieved August 2026 record.

One kilometre for acceleration and braking
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The test was conducted on a one-kilometre track. The vehicle reached 800kmph after approximately 600 metres and then came to a controlled stop at the end of the track, completing the entire run in about eight seconds.

No passengers were on board
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The 1.1-tonne vehicle was a model test platform—not a commercial train designed to carry passengers. Acceleration of this intensity would be unsuitable for an ordinary passenger service without fundamentally different operating parameters.

Magnetic suspension reduces contact friction
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The system combines permanent-magnet suspension guidance with electromagnetic propulsion. Because the model does not depend on conventional wheel-to-rail contact, rolling friction is greatly reduced, although aerodynamic resistance becomes increasingly important at extreme speeds.

Three records in approximately six months
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East Lake Laboratory’s platform reached 650kmph on June 16, 2025, and 700kmph on July 14 before progressing to 800kmph. The draft’s intermediate claim of a separate 798kmph record is not supported by the laboratory timeline reported by Xinhua.

It is not comparable with commercial rail
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The Shanghai Maglev carries paying passengers at much lower speeds, while Japan’s Chuo Shinkansen maglev remains under development. East Lake Laboratory says its test platform can support research into future maglev transport, electromagnetic sleds, aerospace launches and other high-speed systems.

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