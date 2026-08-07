World’s first 16MW floating wind platform begins operation, changing offshore energy forever

Floating Giant
The world’s first 16-megawatt tension-leg floating wind platform has started generating power, marking a major leap in offshore energy. Installed in China’s South China Sea, the massive structure is opening new possibilities for producing renewable power in deeper waters where traditional wind farms cannot operate.
Ocean Powerhouse
This is not an ordinary wind turbine sitting on land — it is a floating energy platform built for extreme marine conditions. Installed 136 km offshore in waters 136 metres deep, the structure rises almost as high as a 110-storey building and carries a powerful 16MW turbine.
Storm Fighter
Building wind power in the open sea comes with one major challenge — unpredictable weather. The Haiyou Anlan platform has been engineered to survive extreme conditions, including powerful Category-17 typhoons, while maintaining operations throughout its expected 25-year service life.
Energy Fusion
Wind power can fluctuate depending on weather conditions, but this platform has introduced a different approach. By combining offshore wind generation, fuel-based power and energy storage systems, it creates a multi-source electricity model designed to deliver more reliable power to the offshore oilfield network.
Green Impact
The floating wind platform is expected to generate around 54 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity every year after entering operation. The project could save nearly 15,000 cubic metres of fuel oil annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 35,000 tonnes.