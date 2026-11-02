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11-year-old Texas boy sells 700 Pokémon cards and toys to raise $20,000 for heart research

11-year-old Texas boy sells 700 Pokémon cards and toys to raise $20,000 for heart research

Rather than simply asking neighbors for donations, Ryan and his mother developed a plan to sell items from his own bedroom.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 6:52 PM IST
11-year-old Texas boy sells 700 Pokémon cards and toys to raise $20,000 for heart researchFrom Pokémon cards to painted rocks, Texas student turns childhood keepsakes into life-saving support for heart heroes

An 11-year-old Texas boy has raised more than $20,000 (or about ₹18.9 lakh) for heart-disease research by selling roughly 700 Pokémon cards, toys, and hand-painted rocks over six years, according to the American Heart Association newsroom report.

Ryan Ragsdale, a fifth-grade student at Lorena Elementary School, began fundraising in kindergarten through the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. He told his mother he wanted to help “kids with holes in their hearts", referring to children born with congenital heart defects.

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From Kindergarten Idea to Six-Year Campaign

Rather than simply asking neighbours for donations, Ryan and his mother developed a plan to sell items from his own bedroom. Each February, he clears out toys and collectibles to sell to local buyers, turning childhood belongings into charitable contributions.

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Over six years, his sales have included about 700 Pokémon cards from a collection he built over seven years, a Thomas the Tank Engine train set, and a Jurassic Park-era Tyrannosaurus Rex toy he had owned since age three.

Where the Money Goes

The American Heart Association said Ryan has raised more than $20,000 (or about ₹18.9 lakh) to support its lifesaving research, education, and advocacy work.

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The Kids Heart Challenge is a school-based service-learning programme that raises funds for research into congenital heart defects while also supporting community health initiatives. The organisation says the programme teaches students skills, including hands-only CPR and encourages healthy eating habits.

Ryan's mother helped him organise the sales, but the items came from his own collection—making the contribution both financial and deeply personal.

The association credited Ryan’s yearly toy sales with generating the six-year total, which will help fund medical research, public education, and health advocacy campaigns.

ALSO READ: From bedroom to £750,000: 16-year-old teen skips college, turns towel idea into a lucrative business

Ryan’s story has drawn attention beyond Lorena, Texas, as an example of youth-led philanthropy.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 6:52 PM IST
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