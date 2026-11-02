11-year-old Texas boy sells 700 Pokémon cards and toys to raise $20,000 for heart research

From Kindergarten Idea to Six-Year Campaign

Rather than simply asking neighbours for donations, Ryan and his mother developed a plan to sell items from his own bedroom. Each February, he clears out toys and collectibles to sell to local buyers, turning childhood belongings into charitable contributions.

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Over six years, his sales have included about 700 Pokémon cards from a collection he built over seven years, a Thomas the Tank Engine train set, and a Jurassic Park-era Tyrannosaurus Rex toy he had owned since age three.

Where the Money Goes

The American Heart Association said Ryan has raised more than $20,000 (or about ₹18.9 lakh) to support its lifesaving research, education, and advocacy work.

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The Kids Heart Challenge is a school-based service-learning programme that raises funds for research into congenital heart defects while also supporting community health initiatives. The organisation says the programme teaches students skills, including hands-only CPR and encourages healthy eating habits.

Ryan's mother helped him organise the sales, but the items came from his own collection—making the contribution both financial and deeply personal.

The association credited Ryan’s yearly toy sales with generating the six-year total, which will help fund medical research, public education, and health advocacy campaigns.

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Ryan’s story has drawn attention beyond Lorena, Texas, as an example of youth-led philanthropy.