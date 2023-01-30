19 killed, 83 injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least 19 people were killed and 83 injured in a blast at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, Reuters reported on Monday. The blast took place in the city's Police Lines area at around 1:40 pm, according to the Pakistan-based daily Dawn.
Geo News reported that a 'suicide attacker' blew himself up inside the mosque during prayers. The suicide attacker was reportedly present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. The blast took place as Zuhr prayers were being offered.
Following the explosion, a portion of the building collapsed and several people — especially those standing in the front row during the prayers — were believed to be under it, Dawn reported.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the 'terrorist suicide attack' and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims. "It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism," he added.
After the blast in Peshawar, the Islamabad Police issued high-alert orders in the capital city. The city police in a tweet said checking has been increased at all entry and exit points. Monitoring was being done and snipers have been deployed at important ports and buildings, the police said.
(Story to be updated)
