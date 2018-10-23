3.3 billion data records compromised in the first half of 2018: Gemalto report

There were 944 data breaches in the first six months of 2018 compromising 3.2 billion data records worldwide. That's an increase of over 72 per cent of lost, stolen or compromised records compared to the same period in 2017.

These findings are a part of Breach Level Index, a database of public data breaches by digital security firm Gemalto.

From the total 3.2 billion data records breached, 56 per cent of the records were due to six big social media breaches. One of those was the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook incident.

"This year social media has been the top industry and threat vector for the compromise of personal data, a trend we can expect to continue with more and more sectors leveraging these platforms to reach key audiences, especially political teams gearing up for major elections," said Jason Hart, vice president and chief technology officer for data protection at Gemalto.

He adds, "We expect to see more data breaches reported by European Union countries bound by the new General Data Protection Regulation and in Australia with the new Notifiable Data Breaches law. We should be careful not to misconstrue this as an increase in overall incidents in these areas but rather as a more accurate reflection of what is actually going on."

The most common type of data breach is identity theft, as it has been since Gemalto's first report in 2013. While the number of identity theft breaches decreased by 60 per cent over the second half of 2017, the number of records stolen through these incidents represent over 42 per cent of all records stolen.

Financial access incidents show a disturbing trend in the escalation of severity. Though overall incident numbers are on the decline, the number of records breached increased from 1.5 million in first half of 2017 to 2.6 million in the same period in 2018.

These data breaches were caused by not as many outsiders but malicious insiders who accounted for almost 80 per cent of all stolen, compromised or lost records in 2018 in India.

The country that is the most popular target of attacks is the United States representing more than 57 per cent of global breaches and accounting for 97 per cent of all records stolen.

India accounts for less than one per cent of the global breaches in terms of records compromised or stolen or revealed.

With the implementation of the Notifiable Data Breaches law, the number of incidents in Australia increased dramatically from 18 to 308.

Europe saw 36 per cent fewer incidents but a 28 per cent increase in the number of records breached indicating growing severity of attacks. The United Kingdom remains the most breached country in the region. With the General Data Protection Regulation in full effect for the second half of 2018, the number of reported incidents could begin to rise.