5 CEOs to call on PM Modi on Day 1 of US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet five chief executive officers in Washington DC on the first day (Thursday morning) of his three-day visit to the United States. On this occasion, the business heads of one of the biggest companies, including Qualcomm (Cristiano R Amon), Adobe (Shantanu Narayen), First Solar (Mark Widmar), General Atomics (Vivek Lall) and Blackstone (Stephen A Schwarzman), will meet the Prime Minister. PM Modi will hold separate meetings with all these company heads.

The PM is visiting the US from 22-25 September 2021, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. It's PM Modi's first visit to the US since Biden was elected as US President early this year. The two leaders, however, have met virtually on three occasions -- Quad summit (March), Climate Change Summit (April) and G-7 Summit (June).

He will also review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. "I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," PM Modi said in a statement.

He will participate in the first in-person 'Quad Leaders' Summit' along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. "The summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our virtual summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," the statement added.

PM Modi will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues. PM Modi's will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly, focusing on the pressing global challenges including Covid-19, terrorism, and climate change.