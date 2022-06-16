A better connected India-ASEAN can promote resilient, reliable supply chains: Jaishankar

In his opening address at the two-day ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar stated that a better connected India and ASEAN will be well-positioned to support decentralised globalisation and robust and dependable supply chains.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is one of the region's most powerful groups, with India and numerous other nations such as the United States, China, Japan, and Australia as its participants.

In his remarks during the meeting, Jaishankar stated that India firmly supports a strong, united, and prosperous ASEAN, one whose importance in the Indo-Pacific is fully recognised. He praised the union of nations, by calling it ‘a beacon of regionalism, multilateralism and globalisation,’ one which has successfully laid the groundwork for Indo-Pacific's evolving strategic and economic architecture. The Union Foreign Minister also highlighted the important role that the organisation is to play in light of the geopolitical problems and uncertainties facing the world.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaishankar added there's still a lot of ground to cover on the road to recovery for the countries. "This path has become even more arduous with geopolitical headwinds which we face due to developments in Ukraine and its knock-on effects on food and energy security, as well as fertilizer and commodities prices, and logistics and supply chain disruptions," he added, drawing attention to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and resultant international logistics disruptions.

Highlighting the decades-long relationship that India has shared with the union, the Foreign Minister drew attention to the evolving ties between the states over the years, while also sharing his aspirations for the future. “Our Sectoral Partnership of 1992 matured into a Summit level Partnership in 2002 and further evolved into a Strategic Partnership in 2012. As we enter the fourth decade of our relationship, our ties too must respond to the world that we confront,” Jaishankar said.

Concluding his opening address at the meeting, the union minister called attention to the need for India and the ASEAN member-states to “identify a new set of priorities while ensuring the early realization of our ongoing initiatives.”

India is hosting the meeting of the foreign ministers of ASEAN member nations, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Vietnam’s Bui Thanh Son and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and FM II of Brunei Dato Erywan were among some of the dignitaries in attendance.

