Abe assassinated: Here are major incidents of violence against politicians in Japan

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians in modern times, died on Friday after being shot at a campaign event. The shooting of Abe has prompted shock and condemnation both in Japan and overseas.

Fatal attacks on national figures have been rare in Japan's post-war history. Below is a list of some of them: - In 1960, Nobusuke Kishi, then-prime minister, and Abe's maternal grandfather, was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant affiliated with right-wing groups. The assailant's motivation was not clear. Kishi survived because the blade missed major arteries.

The same year, Japan Socialist Party leader Inejiro Asanuma was stabbed to death at a political rally by a right-wing youth. - In 1990, former labor minister Hyosuke Niwa died of wounds inflicted by a deranged man, and then Nagasaki city major Hitoshi Motoshima was seriously injured after being shot by a right-winger.

- Another Nagasaki mayor Iccho Itoh was shot and killed in 2007 by a member of an organized crime group. - In 1992, a right-wing gunman fired shots at the Liberal Democratic Party's then-vice president Shin Kanemaru when he was wrapping up a speech. Kanemaru was uninjured.

- In 1994, there was an attempted shooting of then prime minister Morihiro Hosokawa by a right-wing extremist, but Hosokawa was unharmed. - In 1996, Yoshiro Yanagawa, the outspoken mayor of the small town Mitake was attacked at home and seriously injured. Police suspected organized crime in the bludgeoning of Yanagawa.

- In 2002, Democratic Party MP Kouki Ishii was stabbed in front of his house by a right-wing group representative and died. - The office and home of Koichi Kato, former secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party were set on fire and burned down in 2006.

