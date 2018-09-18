Airports without human staff are closer to reality than imagined!

With automatons taking over jobs steadily but surely, can airports be far behind? In fact, airports without human staff have landed at our doorstep sooner than we imagined. Leading this race is Singapore Changi Airport that has built an entire terminal to help test airport bots at work.

Changi's Terminal 4 was opened in October last year with the intent of using its latest and smallest facility to test and develop automation, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg. The authorities plan to have the terminal all working for the gigantic Terminal 5 that is scheduled to open at the end of the next decade. Once complete, Terminal 5 will be able to handle 50 million passengers a year making it one of the most-automated passenger terminals in the world.

So, how does an automated airport work?

Once the plane descends to land, it is detected, identified and monitored by a range of cameras and technology replacing the functionality of a control tower. When it lands and reaches the gate, a laser-guided aerobridge positions itself to start the deboarding process. Meanwhile, automated vehicles unload the baggage. Passengers head to the automated immigration turnstiles where their face is scanned and thumb print taken. Travellers then move to collect their baggage that has been delivered to the belt in the mean time. Once customs work is done, passengers move to hop on to a driverless cab.

According to the report, Singapore has a limited domestic pool that is aging and unwilling to do manual jobs such as of airport ground staff. Moreover, Singaporean airports and aviation businesses employ around 21,000 people and contribute 3% of the GDP.

So, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore along with government-controlled firms such as SATS Ltd that are in the business of ground-handling and in-flight catering are pushing airports to automate.

Not only Changi but a host of other airports including in London and Tokyo are exploring similar opportunities from self-driving buses to baggage delivery. The Hague Airport in Rotterdam is expected to start an automated baggage handling system this month.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)