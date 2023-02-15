Anand Mahindra lauds Indian Army's support in quake-hit Turkey

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to Twitter to highlight the efforts being undertaken by the Indian forces in quake-hit Turkey.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. More than a week after the deadly quake, the death toll has crossed the 40,000 mark.

Sharing a picture of doctor Beena Tiwari, who is currently deployed in Indian Army's Turkey hospital to treat the quake-affected patients, the business tycoon wrote that this should "be the global image of India".

"Major Bina Tiwari with a rescued girl in the Hospital opened by the Indian Army in Iskenderun. We have one of the largest armies in the world. They have decades of experience in rescue and peacekeeping operations. This can, and should be, the global image of India," the chairperson of Mahindra Group wrote.

The picture has garnered a lot of praise from netizens who called the service by Indian Army as "exceptional".

"What a frame, full of hope and empathy," a user wrote.

"Lives matter. Endangered lives are the first priority. Hats off to Indian Army and Indian Govt to move swiftly whenever and wherever calamity strikes," said another.

"We are proud of the work they do to safeguard and support our country. It is encouraging to see them saving lives and helping those in need. Dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of humanitarianism and will keep doing so," wrote another user.

Another mentioned, "A really inspiring army that exist only in our great country India who is for all time a great example of humanity love and peace. Salute to the soldiers who give their heart and soul for the country."

India, under Operation Dost, continues to provide life-saving humanitarian medical assistance to quake-hit Turkey and Syria. Emergency relief materials comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment were promptly dispatched to quake-hit nations.

