Biden administration seeks $32.5 bn more for Ukraine, COVID aid

President Joe Biden's administration is seeking $32.5 billion in additional funding from Congress to bolster the US COVID response and help Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing two "urgent and immediate needs."

The $22.5 billion in COVID funding plus $10 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine should be included in Congress' larger spending bill to fund the US government expected to come by March 11, OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young said in a statement.

Previous COVID response bills have enabled Americans to get vaccinated and tested, as well as allowed donations to the world, but nearly all those funds have been used, she said.

"We are therefore urging Congress to promptly provide $22.5 billion to cover immediate needs for tests, treatments and vaccines, investments in research and development of next-generation vaccines, and responding globally, including getting more shots in arms around the world," she wrote.



The additional resources will allow the government to secure the treatments, vaccines and tests for the coming months and also to fight future variants, she said. It will also ensure the continuation of free community testing, treatment and vaccination coverage for uninsured individuals.

Young cited "an immediate need" for the aid to help Ukraine and other Central European allies in the wake of the Russian invasion last week. Those funds would help train Ukraine's military, protect its electrical grid, boost its cyberdefenses and enforce sanctions, she wrote.



The White House asked Congress to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine the day after Russia invaded on Feb 24.

Lawmakers had passed a so-called stopgap spending bill to fund federal agencies through next Friday and must pass another measure by then to avert a government shutdown.

While there has been large bipartisan support for the Ukrainian aid, Republicans have balked at additional funds to fight COVID-19, with 36 conservative US senators on Wednesday demanding a full accounting of the money authorized so far before considering any more federal funds.

Biden's fellow Democrats control both chambers of Congress.

The request was first reported by the Washington Post and Punchbowl News.

