Biden breaks record for most votes than any President in history of America

The Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has surpassed the number of votes won by any president in American history. Biden has broken the record of former President Barack Obama after 71.2 million votes swung in his favour.

Obama set the record in 2008 when he received 69.4 million votes.

He currently has 50.3 per cent of all votes counted so far against President Trump's 48.1 per cent, with more than 87 percent of votes counted. Those figures are expected to change as the vote count progresses.

Also read: Joe Biden pledges to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement

The 2020 US election is a historic election in more ways than one. Usually, US election results are clear by the end of the day. However, this year that wasn't the case as many postal ballots were yet to be counted. More than 102 million people voted prior to the election day.

Biden's popular vote count will continue to grow over the coming days as states like Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia continue to count mail-in votes.

The former vice president's record-setting numbers are likely a result of this year's especially high voter turnout.

Exit polls showed that the economy and the coronavirus were among the top concerns for voters. Supporters of Trump tended to rank the economy as the more pressing issue, while Biden's supporters ranked the coronavirus as most important.

Whether or not Biden's popularity translates to electoral votes remains to be seen. In 2016, Democratic candidate, Hilary Clinton defeated Trump in the popular election by 3 million votes, but ultimately lost the electoral college and the election.

Also read: US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan; 6 electoral votes away from presidency