Biden unlikely to make move against Chinese tariffs before G7 meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb inflation, but no decision is likely before next week’s Group of Seven summit, officials said.



On Friday, White House officials discussed with Biden options for reducing some of former President Donald Trump’s punitive obligations to China, including potentially substantial reductions, three of the sources said.



The scale of any potential final move is yet to be decided, they said.

Biden advisers are looking at Trump-era tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods — many of which they say lack strategic value, the sources said.



A White House spokesperson said the goal was to align tariffs with U.S. economic and strategic priorities, protecting the interests of workers and critical industries, without “unnecessarily increasing costs for Americans”.



After weeks of fierce debate among key aides on the issue, Biden has come to favor quick action on the tariff issue, eager to use any leverage to curb soaring inflation ahead of the midterm elections in the country. Nov. 8 for congressional scrutiny, two of the sources said.



The president told reporters Saturday he was making up his mind. “Conversations on this issue are continuing and intensifying,” a senior administration official told Reuters. “But it’s not a binary choice (to) lift all tariffs or not. It has to make strategic sense.”

No Biden move on Chinese tariffs likely before G7 meeting -sources https://t.co/1OrAc49uk4 pic.twitter.com/hSAqqCW9eK — Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2022



Margaret Cekuta, a former US trade official who is now a director of lobbying firm Capitol Counsel, said the easing of tariffs was likely to have a limited impact on inflation and could take around eight months to become fully effective.



“Economically it doesn’t make sense, but it could help combat the psychological impact of high inflation,” she said, adding that the administration was trying to analyze which tariff lines might have the greater impact on prices.



Administration proposal calls for eliminating much of Trump’s punitive tariffs on Chinese consumer product exports, except those on $50 billion worth of goods tied to an initial so-called Section 301 investigation , which focused on circuit boards, semiconductors and other “strategic” goods. , said one of the sources.



The proposal also excluded changes to steel and aluminum tariffs.

But it could remove tariffs on a slew of consumer goods hit with tariffs in 2018 and 2019 as Trump’s trade war with Beijing escalated – some $320 billion at the time they were imposed . These included internet routers, Bluetooth devices, vacuum cleaners, luggage and vinyl flooring.



