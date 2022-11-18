Big update in Canada immigration policy! 16 new occupations added under Express Entry category

Canada is setting record immigration goals post pandemic to bring in 1.45 million immigrants in a bid to plug labour shortages in the country. It has recently announced implementation of the new 2021 version of the National Occupation Classification (NOC) system, which will allow newer sections of workers from healthcare, transportation, and construction sectors into the workforce.

The NOC system in Canada is used to classify an applicant’s job to determine their eligibility for different immigration programs. The system breaks down all occupations into codes. Codes are then grouped together based on the type of work, and the job duties that a person does.

As per the new notification, now nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, and transport truck drivers are included in the Express Entry.

“NOC 2021 is welcome news for Canadian employers, for newcomers to Canada ready to take on the jobs they are qualified for, and for a newly eligible group of workers who will now have an Express Entry path to permanent residency available to them. With these changes, we are better positioned to tackle labour shortages proactively and grow our economy with a stronger, skilled workforce,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Canada.

Occupations added for Express Entry

As per officials, the changes to the NOC system support the country’s commitment to expand pathways to permanent residency for temporary workers and international students, as more jobs will become eligible for the programs managed under Express Entry. There are 16 occupations in total which have been added to the list. They are as follows:

Payroll administrators

Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

Sheriffs and bailiffs

Correctional service officers

Bylaw enforcement and other regulatory officers

Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations

Residential and commercial installers and servicers

Pest controllers and fumigators

Other repairers and servicers

Transport truck drivers

Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators

Heavy equipment operators

Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors

Besides, three more occupations have been added to the Express Entry list. These are other performers, program leaders, and instructors in recreation, sport and fitness, and tailors, dressmakers, furriers and milliners.

“We are using all of the tools at our disposal to tackle labour shortages, particularly in key sectors like health care, construction, and transportation. These changes will support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who we can depend on to drive our economy forward into a prosperous future. I’m thrilled to announce expanded pathways to permanent residence in Canada for these in-demand workers," said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

Immigration in Canada

Canada adopted an approach of attracting immigrants a long time back to offset the impact of low birth rates and an aging population. It has reshaped some policies to overcome pandemic-related disruptions to movement and migration.

Immigrants made up 23 per cent of the population this year, the largest proportion in more than 150 years, Canada’s census agency said in early November.