Boris Johnson quits as UK PM after spate of resignations, scandals blow up

Boris Johnson on Thursday announced that he is resigning from his post of British Prime Minister, a move that comes after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers, with politicians from all sides telling him to leave his job immediately.

Addressing the nation, Johnson said,"It is clearly now the will of the Parliament that they need to choose a new leader."

"The process of choosing that new leader should begin now. And today I have appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place," Johnson added.

Johnson, 58, said he will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed - expected by the time of the Conservative Party conference scheduled for October.

''I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,'' Johnson said.

The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace former Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to "go now".

Nadhim Zahawi, the Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a damning letter that openly questioned his boss' authority and demanded his exit. While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson.

''Prime minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now,'' he signs off.



His demand followed over 50 resignations since Johnson's apology on Tuesday, after days of changing messages from Downing Street over the hiring and handling of the now-suspended Chris Pincher, who quit as Deputy Chief Whip in charge of Tory party discipline last week after admitting drunken misconduct.

It comes in the wake of the partygate scandal of COVID law-breaking parties in Downing Street, which had resulted in a no-confidence vote last month which Johnson just about survived.

Johnson's resignation will now trigger a fierce leadership battle within the Conservative Party. The 1922 Committee is responsible for setting the timetable for a Tory leadership contest.

After ministers, including two secretaries of state, continued to quit the government earlier today saying the scandal-plagued leader was no longer fit to govern, Johnson finally took the step to quit from his post.

This comes in the backdrop of Johnson being deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him.

