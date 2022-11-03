BREAKING: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in firing on his container during long march

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured in a firing on his container during his long march, Dawn reported on Thursday. Unidentified assailants opened fire on Imran Khan’s container near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad. Besides Khan, his party PTI's Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the firing. Reports suggest that Khan has suffered an injury on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital.

Former minister Asad Umar informed that Khan has been moved to Lahore.

The PTI chief sustained bullet injuries after an unknown man opened fire. Chaotic scenes broke out near PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at Khan.

According to Geo News, he sustained bullet injuries on his leg. Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries. The suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested by the police.

The former prime minister was shot in the leg with an AK-47. The PTI leaders claim that it was an assassination attempt on Khan.

Khan was removed from office in April this year following a no-trust motion moved against him by the opposition that many claimed had support from the Army. Ever since his ouster, Khan has taken a very tough stand not only against the government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif but also against the Army.

(More details awaited)