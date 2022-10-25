Breaking: Rishi Sunak becomes the first Indian-origin prime minister of UK

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year after the humiliated Liz Truss left office within 49 days. Sunak met King Charles in the afternoon after Truss tendered her resignation. Departing Downing Street, Truss wished Sunak "every success" and said she remained "more convinced than ever" that Britain needed to be "bold" in confronting the challenges it faced. Sunak was born on 12 May 1980 in England’s Southampton, and is a conservative party leader and has been active in politics since 2010.

📸 His Majesty The King meeting Prime Minister @RishiSunak at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/tagSfc42ZL — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 25, 2022

(This is a developing story)