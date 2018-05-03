Cambridge Analytica shuts down operations, says it was vilified for doing 'legal' activities

Cambridge Analytica (and its British parent SCL Elections Ltd) is finally shutting operations. The UK-based data analytics company was in the eye of the storm for illegally harvesting personal data of 87 million Facebook users.

Blaming the closure of operations on 'unfairly negative media coverage', Cambridge Analytica (CA) said it is no longer viable to continue operating the business as it was losing all its clients.

"Over the past several months, Cambridge Analytica has been the subject of numerous unfounded accusations and, despite the company's efforts to correct the record, has been vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas," CA said in a press note.

Cambridge Analytica said it has filed applications to commence insolvency proceedings in the UK. "The company is immediately ceasing all operations and the boards have applied to appoint insolvency practitioners Crowe Clark Whitehill LLP to act as the independent administrator for Cambridge Analytica," it said in a press release.

A parallel bankruptcy proceedings will soon be commenced in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company added.

Cambridge Analytica's bankruptcy proceedings come close on the heels of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's testimony in the US Congress. The data analytics company is already facing several legal challenges in United States and Europe after the Facebook data scandal came to light. The data analytics firm was hired by US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Cambridge Analytica said it intends to fully meet its obligations to its employees, including with respect to notice periods, severance terms, and redundancy entitlements.

After the announcement, Britain's data regulator said it would continue civil and criminal investigations of the firm and will pursue "individuals and directors as appropriate" despite the shutdown.

"We will also monitor closely any successor companies using our powers to audit and inspect, to ensure the public is safeguarded," a spokeswoman for the Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement.

Cambridge Analytica was created around 2013 initially with a focus on U.S. elections, with $15 million in backing from billionaire Republican donor Robert Mercer and a name chosen by future Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, the New York Times reported.

Cambridge Analytica marketed itself as a provider of consumer research, targeted advertising and other data-related services to both political and corporate clients.

After Trump won the White House in 2016, in part with the firm's help, Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix went to more clients to pitch his services, the Times reported last year. The company boasted it could develop psychological profiles of consumers and voters which was a "secret sauce" it used to sway them more effectively than traditional advertising could.



