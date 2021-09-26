Canada lifts India flight ban, passenger flights to resume from Sept 27

The Canadian government said on Sunday that it has lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India. The Justin Trudeau-led administration had put the ban in place in view of enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

"As of September 27, 2021, direct flights from India to Canada will resume," noted the Canadian government on Sunday.

Air Canada is expected to resume its passenger flights from India from Monday, September 27, whereas Air India will restart its flights to Canada from September 30 onwards.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada had extended the ban on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until Sunday, September 26.

"As Canada prepares for the return of direct flights from India to Canada, Transport Canada is announcing an extension of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 26, 2021," the Canadian government had noted.

With the ban on passenger flights from India now expiring, passengers from India can travel to Canada. However, they will have to follow a few precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. These measures include carrying a negative COVID-19 test report from an approved laboratory.

"Indian passengers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport. The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure," the statement further read.

Prior to boarding, air operators will check the travellers' test results to ensure that they are eligible to travel to Canada. Authorities will also check if fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

Also Read: When India reforms, world transforms: PM Modi at UN

Also Read: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh and former US President Barack Obama both claimed Indra Nooyi is one of theirs