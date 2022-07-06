scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
Chicago shooting: Man charged with July 4 incident confesses to police

Feedback

Chicago shooting: Man charged with July 4 incident confesses to police

An Illinois judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail.

Robert E. Crimo III, suspect in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park is seen in initial booking photograph. (Photo: Reuters) Robert E. Crimo III, suspect in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park is seen in initial booking photograph. (Photo: Reuters)

The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago confessed to police that he fired on the crowd, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

An Illinois judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail. Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said.

TAGS:

BT TV