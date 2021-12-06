scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
World
China Evergrande Group says can't repay debt; shares set to slide 7.1%

Feedback

China Evergrande Group says can't repay debt; shares set to slide 7.1%

Evergrande failed to pay coupons totalling $82.5 million due on Nov. 6 and investors are on tenterhooks to see if it can meet its obligations before a 30-day grace period ends on Dec 6

After Evergrande’s statement late on Friday, the Guangdong provincial government said it would send a working group to the developer at its request to oversee risk management, strengthen internal controls and maintain normal operations. After Evergrande’s statement late on Friday, the Guangdong provincial government said it would send a working group to the developer at its request to oversee risk management, strengthen internal controls and maintain normal operations.

Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group were set to slide 7.1% on Monday after the world’s most indebted developer said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, fuelling concerns of a default.

After Evergrande’s statement late on Friday, the Guangdong provincial government said it would send a working group to the developer at its request to oversee risk management, strengthen internal controls and maintain normal operations.

Evergrande failed to pay coupons totalling $82.5 million due on Nov. 6 and investors are on tenterhooks to see if it can meet its obligations before a 30-day grace period ends on Dec 6.

TAGS:

Videos