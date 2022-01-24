scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
China Evergrande shares rise 12% on reports of restructuring plan by March

Feedback

China Evergrande shares rise 12% on reports of restructuring plan by March

Financial intelligence provider REDD said the provincial government planned to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt

Evergrande is based in Guangdong. Evergrande is based in Guangdong.

Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group jumped nearly 12% early on Monday after a report said the Guangdong provincial government is aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan by March that could also wipe out the 60% stake of the group's chairman.

Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday the provincial government planned to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt. Evergrande is based in Guangdong.

TAGS:

BT TV