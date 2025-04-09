China hits back with 84% tariffs on US goods after Trump’s 104% reciprocal duties; New rates applicable from tomorrow

A fresh round of tariff warfare is underway between the United States and China.

Just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on a last-minute amendment hiking duties on imports from China, Beijing responded by slapping steep new tariffs of its own. China announced an additional 84% tariff on U.S. goods, effective April 10, 2025.

China will impose 84% tariffs on U.S. goods from Thursday, up from the 34% previously announced, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

China has also blacklisted 12 US companies for export control reasons and added 6 US companies to its "unreliable entity" list, meaning they face restrictions and potential penalties in China.

This announcement comes just one day after Trump implemented a 104 percent tariff on China. The White House press secretary stated that the additional tariff will take effect on Wednesday, April 9.