China warns US not to back Taiwan independence

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to "send wrong signals" to Taiwan pro-independence forces, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Both men also spoke about the virtual meeting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden would have on Tuesday Asia time.

