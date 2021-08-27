China's industrial profits grow at slower pace in July at 16.4%

Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a slower rate of 16.4% on year to 703.67 billion yuan ($108.6 billion) in July, the statistics bureau said on Friday, as elevated commodity prices and supply chain constraints from extreme weather weighed on the sector.

The July growth rate compared with a 20% gain in the previous month. The pace of growth has been slowing for five consecutive months.

For the January-July period, industrial firms' profits rose 57.3% year-on-year to 4.92 trillion yuan, slowing from a 66.9% increase in the first half of 2021.

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 8.2% on an annual basis at end-July, down from 8.5% growth as of end-June. The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.