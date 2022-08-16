Chinese ‘spy’ ship Yuan Wang 5 reaches Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port: Report

Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 has reached the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The ship arrived at the port at 8:20 am and will be docked here till August 22.

This ship was scheduled to arrive at the port on August 11 but was delayed in absence of permission by the Sri Lankan authorities. Sri Lanka urged China to postpone the visit due to India’s reservations. The island nation, however, granted the port access to the vessel from August 16-22 on Saturday.

The clearance was granted from the Ministry of Defence for vessel’s visit for replenishment purposes. It further said no rotation of personnel would be allowed during the call and the Sri Lankan government was requested to provide assistance by the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

Sri Lankan foreign office said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI that security and cooperation in the neighbourhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue. It also said last week that the Sri Lankan government has engaged in high-level consultations via diplomatic channels with all parties concerned to resolve the matter in a spirit of friendship, mutual trust and constructive dialogue.

China has, however, declined to divulge details about talks with Colombo, regarding the matter. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Yenbin mentioned, “As you said, Sri Lanka has given Yuan Wang 5 the permission to berth at its port.”

He further said, “As for the specific questions that you raised, we have mentioned China’s position quite a few times.”

(With agency inputs)