COP31 2026: Why developing countries need more support to tackle climate change

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Climate commitments face implementation challenges

Despite years of international negotiations, global efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels remain insufficient. Countries have announced emission-reduction targets, but progress in implementing these commitments has been uneven.

According to projections cited by DW, implementing existing national climate pledges could limit global warming to around 2.6 degrees Celsius. However, this would remain significantly above the Paris Agreement's preferred temperature goal, increasing the risks of heatwaves, floods, droughts and other climate-related disasters.

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Reaching stronger agreements remains challenging because countries have different economic priorities and levels of dependence on fossil fuels. Decisions at UN climate conferences also require broad consensus, making it difficult to secure agreement on contentious issues.

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Clean energy transition takes centre stage

Accelerating electrification and expanding renewable energy are among the key priorities at COP31. Türkiye and Australia are seeking to advance green industrialisation and increase electricity's share of global energy consumption.

One proposed objective is to raise electricity's share of global energy use from approximately 20% to 35% by 2035. Greater electrification could help reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels while supporting the adoption of electric vehicles and cleaner industrial technologies.

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An International Energy Agency analysis cited by DW suggests faster electrification could reduce fuel-importing countries' energy bills by more than $400 billion by 2035, compared with 2025 levels.

However, resistance from fossil-fuel-producing nations and concerns about energy security could complicate negotiations.

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Climate finance remains a key concern

Climate finance is another major issue, particularly for developing countries facing the consequences of global warming. These nations are seeking financial assistance to strengthen infrastructure, prepare for extreme weather events and transition towards cleaner energy systems.

At COP29 in Baku in 2024, developed countries agreed to take the lead in mobilising at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035. However, concerns remain over the availability, accessibility and adequacy of these funds.