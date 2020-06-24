Coronavirus crisis: Capable of testing 3.78 million people per day, says China

Mainland China, in screening for the new coronavirus, is capable of conducting nucleic acid tests on 3.78 million people per day, compared with 1.26 million people in early March, an official at the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

As of June 22, that's an increase of 200 percent, Guo Yanhong, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

