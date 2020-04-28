scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Coronavirus impact: China says COVID-19 posing new challenges to workplace safety

China will carry out strict checks on workplace safety and ensure accountability

The coronavirus outbreak is posing new challenges and risks to workplace safety for manufacturers, including an increase in unused inventory of dangerous goods and lack of adequate safety training for staff, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday.

Sun Huashan, a vice minister for the Ministry of Emergency Management, told reporters during a briefing that safety-related risks have increased as many companies restart production after being forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will carry out strict checks on workplace safety and ensure accountability, he said.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 6 states favour lockdown extension; country's tally-29,435; death toll-934

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: China fumes over ICMR clampdown on 'faulty' rapid testing kits, calls it 'unfair'

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos