In a first, China mainland recorded negligible domestic cases of coronavirus infection in the country on Thursday.

China's National Health Commission said all the 34 infections diagnosed were all imported as of midnight on Wednesday.

Chian has achieved a significant milestone since the outbreak began in mid-November last year.

According to the latest report from China's National Health Commission (NHC), eight more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, all in the epicenter in Hubei Province.

Since the virus outbreak in November, 80,928 people have got infected from coronvirus. And, 3, 245 people have died from the virus in China.

According to CGTN, positive cases for coronavirus in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and China's Taiwan region are:

Hong Kong: 192 (95 recovered, 4 dead)

Macao: 15 (10 recovered)

Taiwan: 100 (22 recovered, 1 dead)

