Coronavirus news: US State Dept advises citizens to reconsider international trips

Coronavirus in USA: The US State Deptt issued a travel advisory on its website on Wednesday

The US State Deptt advised people to reconsider international travels due to coronavirus outbreak The US State Deptt advised people to reconsider international travels due to coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory on its website on Wednesday, advising citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak and countries' response to it.

"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions," the notice said.

