Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating', 150,000 cases reported: WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday - the"highest single-day number so far. In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

"We are in a new and dangerous phase," he said, warning that restrictive measures are still needed to stop the pandemic. "Many people are understandably fed up with being at home (and) countries are understandably eager to open up their societies."

But Tedros warned that the virus is still "spreading fast" and that measures like social distancing, mask wearing and hand-washing are still critical. He noted the toll would be especially great on refugees in particular, of whom more than 80 per cent live in mostly developing nations.

"We have a shared duty to everything we can to prevent, detect and respond to the transmission of COVID-19 detected among refugees in hospitals."

Also read: Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate may not available till 2021, says state media