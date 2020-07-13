scorecardresearch
Coronavirus pandemic: WHO reports record uptick of over 230,000 in global cases

The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.

