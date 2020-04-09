scorecardresearch
Coronavirus: Trump thanks Modi for decision to export hydroxycloroquine

India said on Tuesday it will allow some exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for COVID-19

President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has promoted in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

India said on Tuesday it will allow some exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

