Countries creating the most new millionaires: US tops global list; where does India stand?

Nearly one million people around the world became new US dollar millionaires in 2025, underscoring another year of strong global wealth creation despite economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions. According to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2026, around 2,680 people became millionaires every day last year.

The United States dominated the rankings, accounting for almost half of all new millionaires globally by adding more than 441,000 individuals. Europe also emerged as a major wealth creation hub with six countries featuring among the top 10, while Asia remained well represented through Japan, India, South Korea, and China, reflecting continued expansion in household wealth across both developed and emerging economies.

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Top 10 countries creating the most new millionaires

1. United States - 441,000+ new millionaires

The United States remained the world's largest engine of wealth creation, adding more than 441,000 new millionaires during 2025, equivalent to over 1,200 every day. A strong stock market, technology sector gains, and high participation in financial assets drove the increase.

Top 3 richest Americans

Elon Musk

Larry Ellison

Mark Zuckerberg

2. United Kingdom - 43,000+ new millionaires

Despite concerns over millionaire migration, the UK still created more than 43,000 new millionaires during the year, making it the second-largest wealth creator globally.

Top 3 richest Britons

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Gopi Hinduja & family

Sir James Dyson

Michael Platt

3. Germany - 41,000+ new millionaires

Germany continued benefiting from industrial strength and resilient private wealth growth, creating over 41,000 new millionaires.

Top 3 richest Germans

Klaus-Michael Kühne

Dieter Schwarz

Susanne Klatten

4. Japan - 34,000+ new millionaires

Japan ranked fourth as improving markets and corporate earnings helped thousands of households cross the million-dollar wealth threshold.

Top 3 richest Japanese

Tadashi Yanai

Masayoshi Son

Takemitsu Takizaki

5. France - 35,000+ new millionaires

France recorded nearly 35,000 new millionaires, supported by rising financial assets and resilient household wealth.

Top 3 richest French

Bernard Arnault & family

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & family

Rodolphe Saadé & family

6. India - 31,000+ new millionaires

India added more than 31,000 new millionaires in 2025, reflecting rapid economic growth, expanding entrepreneurship, and rising equity market participation.

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Top 3 richest Indians

Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani

Savitri Jindal & family

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7. South Korea - 20,000+ new millionaires

South Korea continued building private wealth through technology, manufacturing, and investments, adding over 20,000 millionaires.

Top 3 richest South Koreans

Kim Byung-joo

Lee Jae-yong

Seo Jung-jin

8. Italy - 20,000+ new millionaires

Italy remained one of Europe's strongest wealth creators with robust gains in private wealth and family businesses.

Top 3 richest Italians

Giovanni Ferrero

Andrea Pignataro

Giorgio Armani

9. Canada -18,000+ new millionaires

Canada continued generating new wealth despite a slower housing market, supported by diversified investments and financial markets.

Top 3 richest Canadians

David Thomson & family

Changpeng Zhao

Jim Pattison

10. Australia -16,000+ new millionaires

Australia rounded out the top 10 as strong retirement savings, mining wealth, and resilient financial markets continued boosting household assets.

Top 3 richest Australians

Gina Rinehart

Harry Triguboff

Anthony Pratt

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Other countries that also saw strong millionaire growth

Several other economies also recorded notable gains in new millionaires during 2025. China added more than 14,000 new millionaires despite slower economic growth and a subdued property market. Spain continued to benefit from rising household wealth and investment returns, while Switzerland remained one of the world's wealthiest nations on a per-capita basis.

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The Netherlands also registered steady growth in high-net-worth individuals, supported by a diversified economy and financial sector. Meanwhile, Singapore continued strengthening its position as Asia's premier wealth hub, attracting affluent investors alongside generating new domestic millionaires through finance, technology, and global investment activity.