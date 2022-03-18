COVID-19 pandemic is 'far from over,' says WHO

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.

Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic's end, Margaret Harris said it was "far from over".

"We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic," she added.

