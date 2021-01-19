scorecardresearch
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 4 million people receive first jabs in UK

A total of 4,062,501 people have received their first shot Public Health England said as the government ramps up the vaccination programme

More than 4 million people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, according to official data on Monday which showed there had been a further 37,535 cases reported and 599 deaths within 28 days of a positive test

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination: 23 elderly people dead after Pfizer shot in Norway

