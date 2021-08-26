Danish official cautions 'no longer safe to fly' into Kabul

Specials
Denmark's defence minister is warning: It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul.
That's according to Trine Bramsen, who spoke Wednesday to Danish broadcaster TV2.
Bramsen said there were about 90 people - plus the last Danish soldiers and diplomats sent to help with the evacuation - on the last plane to leave Afghanistan's capital.
