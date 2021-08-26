scorecardresearch
Danish official cautions 'no longer safe to fly' into Kabul

Denmark's defence minister Trine Bramsen said there were about 90 people on the last plane to leave Afghanistan's capital

Denmark's defence minister is warning: It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul.

That's according to Trine Bramsen, who spoke Wednesday to Danish broadcaster TV2.

Bramsen said there were about 90 people - plus the last Danish soldiers and diplomats sent to help with the evacuation - on the last plane to leave Afghanistan's capital.

