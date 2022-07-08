‘Deeply distressed’: PM Modi, others condemn dastardly attack on Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot earlier on Friday when he was campaigning for election in Nara located in the western part of Japan, the news agency Reuters reported. Police officials said a man suspected for the attack had been arrested. The shooter was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara who also reportedly served in Japanese military.

#WATCH | Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot during a speech in Nara city. Fire Dept says he's showing no vital signs, is in cardiopulmonary arrest & scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University. Shooter nabbed.



Aerial visuals from Nara City.



Japanese news agency Kyodo and broadcaster NHK said Abe was likely in a state of cardiac arrest when he was airlifted to the hospital. Soon after the incident, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, “Such an act of barbarity cannot be tolerated.”

Hours after the fateful incident, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida briefed the media and said, “I would like to use the strongest words to criticize, and this is what I wanted to convey at the moment.” He further said, “(It) is a despicable act of barbarity that occurred when an election, which is the basis of democracy, is being held and is totally unacceptable.”

I would like to use the strongest words to criticise, and this is what I wanted to convey at this moment: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida briefs media after former PM Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara city today



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was deeply disturbed by the news of Shinzo Abe’s shooting. The Prime Minister wrote, “Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the people of Japan.”

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted, "Deeply shocked by the news about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Join so many of his friends and admirers in India in praying for him and his family."

Deeply shocked by the news about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.



Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Abe.

Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh said, “Deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and family.”

A White House Spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters, "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan.”

Prior to meeting Indonesian Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "I do have to say before we meet how deeply saddened and deeply concerned we are by the news coming from Japan about the attempt on the life of Prime Minister Abe. We don't know his condition, we do know he's been shot and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment and we're waiting news from Japan."

For the unversed, Abe was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan before stepping away in 2020 due to health concerns. He has continued to remain a dominant presence in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and controlled one of its major factions.