'Didn't get the job?': UK job firm's jibe at Rishi Sunak after he loses to Liz Truss

Copywriters can be ruthless when it comes to taking a dig – or marketing a product. The latest subject of such a campaign is UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak who lost out to newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss. A UK-based job site, CV Library, took a jibe at the candidate in their new billboards. Images of their new billboards that have Sunak’s face next to the line, ‘Didn’t get the job?’, largely written, are making rounds of social media.



The billboards also have this written underneath the tagline: We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.







CV Library is known for taking such potshots. Before Sunak, Boris Johnson, was also the subject of their marketing campaign. After stepping down from his role as prime minister, CV Library ran an ad that had Johnson’s image along with the line – “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”



Sunak was a clear frontrunner throughout in the race to succeed Johnson, who was unceremoniously ousted from the 10 Downing Street - the official residence of Prime Minister. However, Truss was expected to trump Sunak to win the prime ministerial race. Liz Truss won the contest with the support of 81,326 party members, compared to Sunak's 60,399.



Sunak tweeted after the announcement: “Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said everywhere that conservatives are one family.” A day before the result, which Sunak sensed he was losing, he said he would support the next prime minister. "I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity," he said when asked about his future plans if loses the race to Truss.

