Donald Trump considered attacking Iran's main nuclear site, but held off, says report

Trump made the request during a meeting last Thursday with his top national security aides, enquiring about a possible attack on Iran's main nuclear site but was against taking the dramatic step

President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a US official said.

Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, his new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.

The official confirmed the account of the meeting in The New York Times, which reported that the advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike because of the risk of a broader conflict.

"He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," the official said.

