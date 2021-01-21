scorecardresearch
Donald Trump wrote me a very 'generous' letter: Joe Biden

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House

Former US President Donald Trump and current US President Joe Biden Former US President Donald Trump and current US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

