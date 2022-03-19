Earthquake in Kabul: 4.2 magnitude tremor hits Afghanistan's capital

Afghanistan's capital Kabul was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 19-03-2022, 07:23:12 IST, Lat: 34.68 & Long: 65.45, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 344 Km W of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

So far there are no reports of casualties or loss of properties in Kabul. Further details are awaited.