Elon Musk actively searching for new Twitter CEO, says report

Billionaire Elon Musk is actively searching for a new chief executive officer for Twitter Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over in what has been a chaotic and controversial reign.

Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should. He had said that there is no successor yet.

About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. Over 17.5 million people voted.

The poll results capped a whirlwind week that included changes to Twitter's privacy policy and the suspension - and reinstatement - of journalists' accounts that drew condemnation from news organisations, advocacy groups and officials across Europe.

Since taking over in October, Musk swiftly fired top management and thousands of employees, seesawed on how much to charge for the social media firm's subscription service Twitter Blue, and reinstated accounts banned under the previous management, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Musk said he would put all Twitter policy changes to vote via public polls, provoking further questions on his management style and keen involvementin the social media firm, which has left some investors in Tesla anxious that he is distracted at a critical time for the electric automaker.

Musk has been personally involved in working-level decisions from car styling to supply chain issues, and said last month he would reduce his time at Twitter, eventually finding a new leader to run it.

Replying to one Twitter user's comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said on Sunday "There is no successor."

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive."

