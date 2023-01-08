Elon Musk announces job cuts at Twitter in these countries

Elon Musk's Twitter Inc has reportedly announced fresh layoffs in its Dublin and Singapore offices. The company has fired a dozen of staff in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, as per a media report.



At least a dozen more job cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.



Those laid off at the Elon Musk-led social media platform included Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, the head of site integrity for Twitter’s Asia-Pacific region, a relatively recent hire; and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy, Bloomberg reported.



Workers on teams handling the social network’s misinformation policy, global appeals, and state media on the platform were also eliminated.



Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, confirmed to Reuters that Twitter made some cuts in the trust and safety team on Friday night but did not give details.



"We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily," she said via email. Some of the cuts, she added, were in areas that lacked sufficient volume going forward or where it made sense to consolidate.

Twitter employees have been going through a tough time ever since Elon Musk acquired the company in late October this year. As part of its cost-cutting measure, the social media platform reportedly laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November, and hundreds more resigned.

As for India, days after the acquisition, the microblogging platform reportedly fired over 90 per cent of its Indian staff. Twitter had a little over 200 employees in India, and the layoffs reduced the headcount to just about a dozen, a report by Bloomberg revealed citing unnamed sources.

About 70 per cent of the jobs cut in India were from the product and engineering team. Positions were also slashed across functions including marketing, public policy, and corporate communications.

(With agency inputs)

