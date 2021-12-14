scorecardresearch
Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth $13 bn so far

The billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $906 million on Monday to pay for taxes on the exercise of stock options to buy 2.13 million shares in Tesla.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold nearly $13 billion worth of shares since early November when the world's richest person polled Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

The billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $906 million on Monday to pay for taxes on the exercise of stock options to buy 2.13 million shares in Tesla, according to U.S. securities filings.
    
Here is a string of transactions he has done:    
    
 DATE         SHARES ACQUIRED   SHARES SOLD  GROSS PROCEEDS

 NOV. 8       2.2 mln                        
 NOV. 8                                                   934,091                            $1.10 bln
 NOV. 9                                                    3.1 mln                            $3.35 bln
 NOV. 10                                                 500,000                           $527.3 mln
 NOV. 11                                                 639,737                          $687.3 mln
 NOV. 12                                                  1.2 mln                            $1.24 bln
 NOV. 15      2.1 mln                        
 NOV. 15                                                934,091                           $930.7 mln
 NOV. 16      2.1 mln                        
 NOV. 16                                                934,091                           $973.4 mln
 NOV. 23      2.15 mln                       
                                                              934,091                              $1.05 bln
 DEC. 2       2.1 mln                        
                                                             934,091                                $1.01 bln
 Dec.9        2.17 mln                       
                                                              934,091                             $963.2 mln
 Dec.13       2.13 mln                       
                                                             934,091                             $906.5 mln
 

Total              14.96 mln                        11.97 mln                             $12.74 bln
    
HOW DID MUSK SELL?

Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed. He owned a combination of about 244 million shares through his trust and stock options, bringing his stake in Tesla to about 23% as of June 30. It included 170
million shares held by his trust.

The tweet was vague. Musk did not outline if he was intending to offload 10% of his shares he indirectly owned through the trust or if his stock options were also part of the deal.

