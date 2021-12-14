Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth $13 bn so far

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold nearly $13 billion worth of shares since early November when the world's richest person polled Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

The billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $906 million on Monday to pay for taxes on the exercise of stock options to buy 2.13 million shares in Tesla, according to U.S. securities filings.



Here is a string of transactions he has done:



DATE SHARES ACQUIRED SHARES SOLD GROSS PROCEEDS

NOV. 8 2.2 mln

NOV. 8 934,091 $1.10 bln

NOV. 9 3.1 mln $3.35 bln

NOV. 10 500,000 $527.3 mln

NOV. 11 639,737 $687.3 mln

NOV. 12 1.2 mln $1.24 bln

NOV. 15 2.1 mln

NOV. 15 934,091 $930.7 mln

NOV. 16 2.1 mln

NOV. 16 934,091 $973.4 mln

NOV. 23 2.15 mln

934,091 $1.05 bln

DEC. 2 2.1 mln

934,091 $1.01 bln

Dec.9 2.17 mln

934,091 $963.2 mln

Dec.13 2.13 mln

934,091 $906.5 mln



Total 14.96 mln 11.97 mln $12.74 bln



HOW DID MUSK SELL?

Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed. He owned a combination of about 244 million shares through his trust and stock options, bringing his stake in Tesla to about 23% as of June 30. It included 170

million shares held by his trust.

The tweet was vague. Musk did not outline if he was intending to offload 10% of his shares he indirectly owned through the trust or if his stock options were also part of the deal.