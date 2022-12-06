Elon Musk turns rooms in Twitter HQ into bedrooms in push for 'extremely hardcore' work culture: Report

In his latest move to make Twitter employees immerse themselves in the company's work, billionaire Elon Musk has converted some conference rooms at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco into makeshift 'bedrooms', said a news report. The move that happened this week is an attempt at pushing an "extremely hardcore" work culture at the micro-blogging platform, reported Forbes.

A photo of one of the rooms obtained by Forbes, which withheld the name of its source over 'fear of reprisal', displayed a queen-sized bed, a wooden bedside table and bright orange carpeting. The beds were reportedly added without any announcement or explanation for employees explaining the move.

Forbes said the rooms held “sleeping quarters reminiscent of sad hotel rooms” and featured “unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors.”

While it’s unclear how many rest areas were added at Twitter’s San Francisco offices, one source said there were roughly “four to eight per floor” and added they “look comfortable.”

In a separate report, Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer said the library at Twitter’s San Francisco office had also been converted. Schiffer cited a current Twitter employee with knowledge of the matter.

“They described it to me as ‘cozy',” Schiffer tweeted.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter in a $44-billion deal, he has effected several changes in the company's work ethic, including layoffs, almost abolishing work from home, exhorting software engineers to work for longer hours.

Recently, a day after discovering a closet full of "#StayWoke" t-shirts at Twitter's headquarters, Musk had tweeted a photo of a black t-shirt with "#Stay@Work" printed on it.

Musk's tweet of "awesome new Twitter merch" was a jab at the work ethic persisting at the social media platform before he took it over.

